MP police arrest terrorist wanted in 2022 Jaipur serial blasts conspiracy case

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police arrested Firoz Khan, a founder member of terrorist gang Al Sufa, who was wanted in connection with the 2022 Jaipur serial blasts conspiracy case, from Ratlam on Wednesday morning. The accused carryied a reward of ₹ 5 lakh announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). (Representational image)

Khan, 48, absconding since March 2022 and carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was nabbed when he came to celebrate Eid at his cousin’s flat, officials said.

Ratlam superintendent of police (SP) Amit Kumar Singh said, “We received information that Firoz had come to Ratlam. Five teams were formed to nab him in an apartment of nine flats. The team raided an apartment on Wednesday morning by cordoning off the area. He was found at his cousin’s flat. He was arrested and taken to unknown place for security reason.”

The Ratlam police are interrogating him and will hand him over to NIA, the SP said.

He along with ten others were booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Explosives Act after the Rajasthan Police arrested three persons with 12 kg of explosive material in Nimbahera, on March 30, 2022.

The arrested trio was identified as Zuber Khan, a resident of Anand Colony, Altamash Khan and Sarfuddin, both residents of Sheranipura. During the investigation, it was found that they were going to Jaipur to carry out blasts.

Later, seven more people were arrested from different states by NIA and the agency found their connection with Al Sufa Group, formed in Ratlam and involved in unlawful activities.

Following their arrests, the Madhya Pradesh government demolished the houses and farmhouses of four accused from Ratlam, including Firoz.

The ten other accused are currently lodged in Jaipur jail.