...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

MP Police reach Kochi to probe marriage of Kumbh Mela viral girl

MP Police reach Kochi to probe marriage of Kumbh Mela viral girl

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:21 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kochi, A team of Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday reached Kochi to probe the marriage of a young woman who came into the limelight during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela and later married her friend, a Muslim man, at a temple in Kerala.

MP Police reach Kochi to probe marriage of Kumbh Mela viral girl

The girl and Mohammad Farman of Palra in Uttar Pradesh, who married her at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram last month, are presently staying in Kochi.

The parents of the girl claimed that she is only aged 16 and the case is registered at the Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh against Farman.

The Kerala High Court on April 8 granted Farman temporary protection from arrest till May 20.

A five-member team, including a woman officer from Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh, reached Thrikkakara police station in the morning and met the Station House Officer.

Officials at Thrikkakara police station said the Madhya Pradesh Police had approached them to obtain details of Farman's friend residing within the station limits.

However, the person could not be traced, police officials said.

She sought police protection for herself and Farman to prevent any such move.

CPI leaders, including State Secretary M V Govindan, Minister V Sivankutty and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, had attended the wedding held at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram last month.

Left leaders, including CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam, had alleged a political conspiracy behind the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kochi marriage thiruvananthapuram madhya pradesh police
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP Police reach Kochi to probe marriage of Kumbh Mela viral girl
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP Police reach Kochi to probe marriage of Kumbh Mela viral girl
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.