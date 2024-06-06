MP: Railway trackman, wife jump in front of moving train with children in Jabalpur

A railway trackman died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train along with his wife and two daughters in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Wednesday morning. Representational image.

The police found the mutilated bodies at 11am and sent all the bodies for postmortem.

“A 35-year-old man, posted as a trackman, jumped in front of a train along with his 32-year-old wife, and daughters aged 6 and 3. We have not found any suicide note as of now. An investigation is on,” additional superintendent of police Sonali Dubey said.

The deceased used to live with his mother in his maternal village. The family was financially well off and had their own house and car, the police said.

In another incident in Sagar, a government teacher and his wife killed themselves by hanging from the ceiling fan on Wednesday. “A suicide note was found in which the couple accused a money lender of forcing them to end their lives as he was demanding 10% interest on a loan. However, he didn’t reveal the amount of the loan taken from the money lender,” Sagar superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari said.

The bodies of the 54-year-old teacher and his 48-year-old wife were found hanging in a house in Sironja. They had sold the house a year ago but had kept a room for themselves.

The police are investigating the matter and trying to nab the money lender.

(With inputs from Anupam Pateriya from Sagar)

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290.