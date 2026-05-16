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MP: SIT formed to probe dowry death allegations against former judge, his lawyer son

MP: SIT formed to probe dowry death allegations against former judge, his lawyer son

Published on: May 16, 2026 11:52 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, A six-member Special Investigation Team was formed on Saturday to probe allegations of dowry harassment against a former judge and his lawyer son, whose wife was found dead in Bhopal earlier this week, an official said.

MP: SIT formed to probe dowry death allegations against former judge, his lawyer son

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajnish Kashyap is heading the SIT, which also includes a woman police officer.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area here on Tuesday night. According to police, she met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025.

ACP Kashyap told PTI that efforts have been intensified to trace and arrest Samarth Singh, who has been booked along with his father and retired judge Giribala Singh, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions related to dowry death and dowry harassment.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace Samarth Singh, officials said.

"Samarth and his mother had rushed Sharma to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police received the information about her death from hospital authorities around 11 pm ," they said.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP: SIT formed to probe dowry death allegations against former judge, his lawyer son
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP: SIT formed to probe dowry death allegations against former judge, his lawyer son
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