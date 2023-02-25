Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP: Teacher held for obscene acts with schoolgirls in Narmadapuram

MP: Teacher held for obscene acts with schoolgirls in Narmadapuram

PTI |
Feb 25, 2023 10:47 PM IST

The teacher, who is posted at the Government Middle School in Isharpur village, has been held under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A teacher was arrested on Saturday for alleged obscene acts with schoolgirls in Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The teacher, who is posted at the Government Middle School in Isharpur village, has been held under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Madan Mohan Samar.

Another official said he had been placed under suspension on the order of district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. A video which surfaced on social media showed parents of these schoolgirls thrashing the accused when he was being taken away by police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh bhopal city protection of children from sexual offences (pocso) act + 1 more
madhya pradesh bhopal city protection of children from sexual offences (pocso) act
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out