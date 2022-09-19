MP teen sitting near temple with fiance raped by 6 including 2 minors; 5 caught

Bhopal/Rewa: A 16-year-old girl was abducted and gang-raped by six people including two minors in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Saturday, police said on Monday after arresting five of the accused.

Police said the two minors, both aged 17 years, and a 22-year-old accused were the first ones to be arrested from the district on Sunday. On Monday, police arrested two more who fled to Mumbai 1,300km away.

Rewa superintendent of police Navneet Bhasin said the police and district administration on Sunday also razed an illegally constructed house of one of the accused in Rewa district, said. He said the police weren’t revealing the names of the accused since they were related to the two juveniles.

Bhasin said the incident took place on Saturday. The girl was reluctant to file formal charges against the accused but was finally persuaded after being counselled at the hospital.

“The girl had gone to a temple with her fiancee on Saturday afternoon. The couple was sitting near the temple when the six abducted her and took her to a nearby forest. They raped the girl and also beat up her fiancée,” Bhasin said.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital after the crime and her fiancée informed the police.

But the girl didn’t want to press charges.

“Two women police officers counselled her for hours at the hospital. The girl finally shared her ordeal. On her complaint, police arrested a 22-year-old accused and apprehended the two 17-year-old accused. Later on Monday, police arrested a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old man from Mumbai. One 20-year-old accused is absconding. Police are trying to nab him,” the SP said.

The accused worked as labourers.

“Their background is also being verified, the SP said.

An FIR was registered under sections 376 (d) (gangrape), 395 (dacoity), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Rewa collector Monoj Pusp said the girl’s condition was stable.

Revenue officials are verifying the papers of properties of three other accused to take action. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the Rewa Police to take strict action against the six accused and ensure tough punishment.