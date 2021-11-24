Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP to get cyber tehsil, first in the country: Narottam Mishra
bhopal news

MP to get cyber tehsil, first in the country: Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said that the Cyber Tehsil will make the mutation process easy and people from anywhere in the state can avail of its benefit.
File photo: Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra. (PTI)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:33 PM IST
ANI | , Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to create cyber tehsils, informed Home Minister Narottam Mishra, adding that the state will be the first across the country to do so.

"Madhya Pradesh will be the first state which is going to create Cyber Tehsil. Today this proposal has been passed by the cabinet," Mishra said while addressing media persons here on Tuesday.

He also said that Cyber Tehsil will make the mutation process easy and people from anywhere in the state can avail of its benefit.

"With the introduction of this system, the process of conversion will become convenient in the cases of undisputed land," Mishra said.

The Home Minister further informed that the Cabinet has decided to launch 'Urja Saksharta Abhiyan' from November 25 to make citizens energy literate.

"Urja Saksharta Abhiyan will be run in Madhya Pradesh from November 25. Schools, colleges and the general public will be connected with this campaign. Madhya Pradesh will become the first state to run India's energy literacy campaign on a big scale," the minister said.

RELATED STORIES

While briefing the media, he also said that the Cabinet has decided to send the Central government a proposal to name Patalpani railway station after Tantya Mama.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier announced that Patalpani railway station in Indore will be renamed as Tantya Mama railway station.

"Tribal pride, Mama Tantya Bhil's sacrifice day is on December 4. Indore Bus Stand and Patalpani Railway Station will be named after Tantya Mama," he had said.

Mishra also said that a program will be organised on December 4 in Indore to mark the day.

"Two trips will be taken out for the program. The first journey will start from Ahir village of Pandhana, the birthplace of Tantya Mama and the second from Sailana and will reach Indore via Dhar via different districts," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narottam mishra madhya pradesh
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP