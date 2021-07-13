Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP unlocks further: Cinema halls to open, markets to function till 10pm from today
bhopal news

MP unlocks further: Cinema halls to open, markets to function till 10pm from today

Until now, cinema halls remained closed and restaurants were being operated with 50 per cent capacity.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 18 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed its infection tally to 7,90,193, state health officials said.(ANI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh will see more relaxations in the Covid-19 curbs from Tuesday. According to the latest order by the state government, the cinema halls have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent strength and restaurants with the full capacity. The curbs have been eased due to dip in the state's Covid-19 caseload, with health minister Narottam Mishra calling the situation under control on Monday.

Until now, cinema halls remained closed and restaurants were being operated with 50 per cent capacity. "Coronavirus cases fell to 18 while active cases stand at 296. There are no Covid-19 cases in 44 districts of the state. Now on, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies while 50 people can attend funerals," Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.

Cinema halls can now function with 50 per cent capacity while restaurants can utilise full seating. The markets too can now be opened till 10pm, according to Madhya Pradesh government order.

Until now, a maximum of 20 people were allowed to participate in funerals and 50 persons in marriage ceremonies, officials said. The markets were allowed to open till 8pm.

Chouhan held a review meeting with officials during which he told them to be alert on the projected Covid-19 third wave. "The cases are not coming down in Maharashtra and Kerala. The cases are also rising in southern and northeastern states. It is suspected that the cases may rise in the month of August. But we are committed to flattening the third wave," he added.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 18 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed its infection tally to 7,90,193, state health officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh covid 19 news covid 19 vaccine trials covid 19 test
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP