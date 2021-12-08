MP woman, neighbour kill husband, put body in car. Then a change of plans: Cop

A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and her neighbour, a software engineer she was suspected to be in a relationship with, murdered her husband late on Monday, police said. The two intended to dispose of the body but later changed their mind and surrendered, a senior police officer said late on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashish Pandey, (42), and Sangeeta Meena, (40), have been arrested for the murder of her husband, Dhanraj Meena, 44, on Monday night. He was killed with a hammer and sharp-edged weapon, Sai Krishna Thota, superintendent of police, Bhopal (south), said.

“They tried to dispose the body on Tuesday by packing it in a bag but when they failed to do so, they reached Katara Hills police station and surrendered before the police on Tuesday afternoon,” Thota said.

Thota said, “Sangeeta Meena and Ashish Pandey, who are neighbours, were allegedly in a relationship for the past five months. Recently, Dhanraj Meena came to know about it. Dhanraj threatened his wife and Pandey with dire consequences. Dhanraj also asked his wife to change their residence and move to another house. Sangeeta and Pandey then planned to kill Meena.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On Monday night, Sangeeta mixed sleeping pills in kadha (medicinal concoction) and gave it to Dhanraj. After he slept, Sangeeta called Pandey at 2 am and attacked Dhanraj with a hammer and sharp-edged weapon and later strangulated him. Their two teenage children were sleeping in the room. Sangeeta and Pandey packed the body to hide in a car. On Tuesday, the children went to the school and the accused tried to dispose of the body. After roaming across the city, they decided to surrender before the police,” said the SP.