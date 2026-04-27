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MP's Bagh print art set for global spotlight at Paris fair

MP's Bagh print art set for global spotlight at Paris fair

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh's iconic "Bagh" print art is set to go global, as National Award-winning artisan Mohammad Bilal Khatri will showcase the form at the prestigious "Foire de Paris" in France starting April 30, an official said on Monday.

MP's Bagh print art set for global spotlight at Paris fair

One of the five best artisans of the form selected by the Union Ministry of Textiles, Khatri will give a live demonstration of the 400-year-old hand-block printing technique at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre in Paris.

The fair will be held at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre in Paris from April 30 to May 11.

International visitors will be able to witness designs emerging on fabrics through traditional natural dyes, carved wooden blocks, and handmade techniques. This will provide a unique opportunity to understand the depth and beauty of Indian handicrafts, the official said.

He said that the designs created for the exhibition blend traditional Indian crafts with modern global aesthetics, and these works, designed keeping in mind the preferences of the European market, will give Bagh a new international identity.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP's Bagh print art set for global spotlight at Paris fair
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