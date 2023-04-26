NIA conducts survey of assets of 3 absconding Ah Ul Suffa members in MP’s Ratlam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted a survey of properties in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam of three Ah Ul Suffa members who are absconding in connection with the Jaipur bomb blast planning case of March last year, officials said.

The NIA team reached Ratlam and collected information about the assets of the three absconding accused as well as of the Ah Ul Suffa from their neighbours.

The three accused-- Mohammad Yunus, Imran and Firoz from Ratlam— were declared absconding by an NIA court earlier this month. The court had also directed investigation and seizure of their properties for further action. In April last year, the Madhya Pradesh government had demolished the house and farmhouse of the mastermind in the case, Imran, in the Mohan Nagar area, besides a three-storied house and a mobile shop of another accused, Ameen Khan, in the Vikram Nagar area.

In March last year, the Rajasthan anti-terror squad (ATS) arrested three suspected terrorists after the Nimbaheda police in the Chittorgarh district found 12kg explosive material, which included 6kg silver colour explosives in two polythene bags and 6kg of grey coloured granular explosives in another two polythene bags from a Bolero vehicle registered in Madhya Pradesh.

During the investigation, the anti-terror squads of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan found that these people are members of Ah ul Suffa, which came into existence in 2012 in Ratlam to spread radical ideology among the youth of a community.

ATS Rajasthan arrested eight people including three from Ratlam under sections 4, 5, 6 of the Explosive Substance Act, 1908; and 13,15,16,18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.