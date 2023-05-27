MP: 3 suspected ISIS members arrested in Jabalpur, sent to NIA custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) raided 13 locations in Jabalpur late night on Friday and arrested three alleged members of an ISIS-linked terror module, officials said.

(Representative Photo)

The accused were produced before the special NIA court in Bhopal which granted them seven days in remand.

According to a senior police officer, NIA found evidence regarding the connection of three persons, namely Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid, with the Islamic terrorist organisation ISIS.

Huge cash, sharp weapons, ammunition, incriminating documents and digital devices were also seized during the searches, said officials.

“In August 2022, the name of the accused Mohammad Adil Khan came to the notice of the investigating agency. NIA registered the case on May 24 while probing Adil Khan’s alleged pro-ISIS activities. Adil and his associates are accused of being involved in the propaganda of ISIS through social media platforms. The accused held meetings in local mosques and homes to spread radical activities in the country,” said an officer, who didn’t wish to be named.

“Investigation revealed that all the three accused were radicalised and wanted to carry out Jihad. They were involved in raising funds, disseminating ISIS propaganda material, motivating youth, recruiting and procuring arms and ammunition for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities,” added the officer.

According to the officer, Ali had formed a group by the name of ‘Fisabilillah’ and was also allegedly running a WhatsApp group with the same name.

He was trying to buy a pistol with his associates, for this, he was in contact with the illegal arms supplier, said the officer.

NIA has also summoned advocate Naeem Khan, who lives in the Supreme Plaza Apartment in the Civil Line area, Bhopal. He had appeared as a defence lawyer in the case of the fake passport of underworld don Abu Salem.

The NIA team also interrogated about a dozen people, including three advocates of activists of the banned organisation Students’ Islamic Movement of India, said officials.

