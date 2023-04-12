PM Modi lauds MP govt as state releases appointment letters to 22,400 teachers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the efforts of the Madhya Pradesh state government for their improvement in the national achievement survey rankings. PM Modi also praised the Madhya Pradesh government for their recruitment drive. (Facebook | Narendra Modi)

PM Modi had joined the programme virtually where the state government had released appointment letters to as many as 22,400 school teachers in Bhopal.

PM Modi said, “In this ranking, the position of MP has reached from number 17 to number 5, i.e., a jump of 12 numbers and that too without creating noise, without spending money on advertisements and silently. This kind of work is not possible without dedication. I congratulate the students of Madhya Pradesh, all the teachers of Madhya Pradesh, MP government for this important achievement in the field of education and for this silent practice.”

“I want to say one thing to the thousands of teachers who were appointed in Madhya Pradesh – look at your life of the past 10-15 years. You will find that the people who have had the greatest influence in your life are your mother and your teachers”, he added.

“The way you have a special place in your hearts for your teacher, you should also give a similar place in your heart to your students. Only the student within you will take you to the heights of life,” said the PM.

The PM also asked the teachers to implement the national education policy (NEP) effectively.

“The campaign to provide government jobs to the youth in Madhya Pradesh is happening at a fast pace. More than 22,400 youths were recruited for the post of teachers. Half of the total new teachers have been recruited in tribal areas. I am happy that MP government has set a target of holding recruitment for more than 1 lakh government posts this year.”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that in the first year, the teachers will get 70% salary and from the second year, the teachers will get 100% salary.

“We don’t want to create trouble like the previous government, who used to provide 100% salary after four years of service,” he added.

The CM also said when the National Achievement Survey was conducted in 2017, the state was ranked 17th, but in 2021, when we participated in this survey, we are number 5.