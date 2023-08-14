5 terror operatives nabbed in Punjab day before Independence Day

Five operatives of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Goldy Brar were arrested in a special operation by the Punjab Police and a central security agency on Monday, a day before Independence Day.

Police have recovered two foreign-made pistols along with a magazine and 10 live cartridges from the five operatives backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Goldy Brar who were arrested in a special operation by the Punjab Police and a central security agency on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have also recovered two foreign-made pistols along with a magazine and 10 live cartridges from them.

This is the second terror module busted by Punjab Police in the period of two days. On Sunday, a terror module linked to Canada-based-gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa was busted by Tarn Taran police with the arrest of three operatives.

About the Rinda-linked module, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet that Punjab Police have thwarted the nefarious designs of anti-national elements to disturb the peace and harmony of the state. The DGP said the arrested accused were planning to unleash target killings in Punjab.

Preliminary investigation revealed that apart from weapons consignments from across the border, the accused had been receiving financial assistance from the United States (US), the DGP said in the tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under the relevant Sections of the Arms Act and under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered against the accused at SSOC’s Amritsar police station.

The SSOC has yet to disclose the names of the arrested operatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON