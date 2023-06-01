Panchkula: Govt teacher accused of sexually assaulting student suspended

The Panchkula education department has suspended the Punjabi teacher who is facing a case for sexually assaulting a Class 8 student at a government school in Raipur Rani.

During the suspension period, the teacher has been directed to report to the office of block education officer, Raipur Rani, Panchkula, and directed not the leave the headquarters without prior approval. (Getty image)

Police had booked the teacher on Monday on the complaint of the family of the student, accusing him of touching her inappropriately and showing objectionable videos to students.

The order issued by the district education officer (elementary), Sandhaya Chhikara, said the teacher had been placed under suspension with effect from May 30. During the suspension period, the teacher has been directed to report to the office of block education officer, Raipur Rani, and directed not the leave the headquarters without prior approval.

The suspension comes after the block education officer submitted a report regarding the incident to the DEO.

As per police, the teacher remains on the run ever since the complaint was lodged by the student’s family. He is facing charges of sexual assault under relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The child’s statement has already been recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate.

The incident had come to light after the student’s parents, along with other villagers, protested outside the school premises on Monday, accusing the school authorities of failing to act on a complaint lodged with the principal on Saturday. The protesters had even garlanded the accused teacher with slippers.

Subsequently, a police complaint was filed. In the meantime, the teacher fled the school.

