Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Set up cow hostel, minister tells MP university that starts cow research centre
bhopal news

Set up cow hostel, minister tells MP university that starts cow research centre

Union minister Parshottam Rupala asked Madhya Pradesh’s Dr Harisingh Gour Central University to set up cow hostels, promising the ministry’s cooperation to get this done.
Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying Parshottam Rupala during the celebrations of World Animal Day, organised by Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) at Kamdhenu Dham Gaushala, in Gurugram. (PTI/File photo)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 08:43 PM IST
ByAnupam Pateriya

Bhopal/Sagar: Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday asked a Madhya Pradesh university to set up cow hostels for people who want to care for cows but have no space to keep them. The minister’s suggestion came at an event to establish a cow study and research chair at Dr Harisingh Gour Central University in Sagar.

Parshottam Rupala, Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, travelled to the university 150km from state capital Bhopal for an event to seal a memorandum of understanding for the Kamdhenu Study and Research Centre at the university. This is a first of its kind chair in India that will carry out research on cow and cow products.

“The university should establish a big centre for the shelter of cows on the lines of hostel for students. Our ministry and I personally are also ready to cooperate in this. It will promote cow protection in the state,” the minister said, recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started similar hostels in Gujarat when he was the state’s chief minister.

The National Cow Commission set up in 2019 has also been promoting the concept for cow hostels.

RELATED STORIES

“We know from childhood the importance of cows in many aspects including milk production, manure production and various medicinal uses. Unfortunately, with time we have forgotten the importance of indigenous cows,” he added.

The university vice-chancellor Neelima Gupta responded to the minister’s suggestion, saying: “We will also take a decision on opening cow hostels in the university”.

MP’s Gopalan and Livestock Promotion Board president Mahamandaleshwar Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri said Madhya Pradesh is the state of most cow lovers and cow servants. He said the world’s largest cowshed can be established in Dr Harisingh Gour University in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Gau Samvardhan Aayog.

MP is the first state to have a cow cabinet formed in 2020 for the conservation and security of cows in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP