Shivraj Singh Chouhan declares journalist as frontline workers

Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday informed that the vaccination drive against Covid-19 for people aged 18 to 45 will be not be beginning from May 1 in Madhya Pradesh as vaccines are not available.
ANI | , Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday asked residents of Madhya Pradesh to observe Janata Curfew till April 30 amid rising Covid-19 cases. (HT PHOTO.)(HT_PRINT)

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday declared all journalists as frontline workers.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday informed that the vaccination drive against Covid-19 for people aged 18 to 45 will be not be beginning from May 1 in Madhya Pradesh as vaccines are not available.

While speaking at a press conference, the Chief Minister said the state government had spoken to both the country's Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers - Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech, and were informed that they would not be able to provide doses of the vaccine.

According to the state health department, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,662 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of Covid positive cases to 5,75,706.

Earlier today, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar declared working journalists of the state as 'frontline Covid-19 warriors' for providing seamless news feed amid rising coronavirus cases in the state.

