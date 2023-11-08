close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bhopal News / SIA raids multiple locations in J&K in terror-related case

SIA raids multiple locations in J&K in terror-related case

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Nov 08, 2023 12:47 PM IST

The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama districts in the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday raided multiple locations in the Union Territory in a terror-related case, officials said.

The officials said the raids began early Wednesday and SIA sleuths have collected evidence, including from digital devices. (HT File)
The officials said the raids began early Wednesday and SIA sleuths have collected evidence, including from digital devices. (HT File)

The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama districts in the Kashmir Valley, they said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The officials said the raids began early Wednesday and SIA sleuths have collected evidence, including from digital devices. Further details are awaited, they said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out