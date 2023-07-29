Three minors rape 15-year-old girl in MP's Ujjain, circulate video; two detained

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Jul 29, 2023 07:33 PM IST

The incident occurred in Lasudiya Jaisingh village under Birla Gram police station limits and a probe began after the video went viral on social media.

Three minors allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and circulated a video of the act, leading to the detention of two of the accused and a search for the third, a police official said on Saturday.

POCSO Act has been registered and probe to get all details of the incident was underway, said official. (Representational)

The incident occurred in Lasudiya Jaisingh village under Birla Gram police station limits and a probe began after the video went viral on social media on Friday, he said.

"Three minors raped a 15-year-old girl and circulated a video of it. Two of the three accused have been detained and a search for the third is underway," Birla Gram police station in charge Karan Singh said.

He said a case under Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and probe to get all details of the incident was underway.

