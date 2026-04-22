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Tiger, cub found dead in MP's Panna and Kanha reserves

Tiger, cub found dead in MP's Panna and Kanha reserves

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 11:41 am IST
PTI |
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Panna/Mandla , A tiger and a male cub have been found dead at two tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh, forest officials said on Wednesday.

Tiger, cub found dead in MP's Panna and Kanha reserves

A forest department team found the carcass of a big cat in the Panna Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

"During our morning patrol, our staff found the decomposed carcass of a tiger, that died 20 to 25 days back, in compartment number 278, within the Vanmarg Sanctuary. A doctor and our team have inspected the scene," PTR field director Brijesh Srivastava said.

The decomposition of the carcass makes it difficult to initially determine the cause of death, he said.

A special team from the Special Task Force , which specialises in investigating wildlife crimes, has also been called for a thorough probe into the tiger's death. Evidence is being collected with the help of a dog squad and forensic experts, the official said.

The state is home to several tiger reserves, including Panna, Kanha, Pench, Satpura and Bandhavgarh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Tiger, cub found dead in MP's Panna and Kanha reserves
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