Two labourers fall into gas tank at bottling plant in Madhya Pradesh, die

Two labourers died after they fell into a tank at a gas bottling plant in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, a police official told news agency PTI. The incident reportedly took place at a GAIL factory in Ghattia tehsil of Ujjain district.

The deceased were identified as Rajendra Singh, 30, and Lakhan Singh,27, informed sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) RK Roy.

According to initial probe report, two safai karamchari or labourers were cleaning the gas tank when they accidentally fell into it. Following the incident, the gas tank was being emptied out and once that process is completed, their bodies will be retrieved, the police said.

An investigation is underway and a case of negligence will be registered in the matter, Roy added.

