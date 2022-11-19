Video: Cow roams inside hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh

A video of a cow roaming inside a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh has gone viral on Saturday, prompting action by the authorities concerned. The incident reportedly took place on Friday and as a consequence three staff and a security guard have been expelled.

The 30-second video shows a cow strolling in the ICU ward of the hospital which had patients. It was finally shooed away by a person while the man shooting the video said, “Ward boy koi nhi hai. Gai ghoom rhi hai ( There is no ward boy, the cow is roaming)”.

“I have taken notice of the situation and have taken action against the ward boy and security guard. This incident is from our old Covid ICU ward” said Dr Rajendra Kataria, civil surgeon of the district hospital to ANI.

Reports claimed the incident took place even as cow catchers are deployed at the hospital to prevent such mishaps.

A similar incident was reported from the state's Ratlam district in September this year when a video of a dog sleeping on a hospital bed went viral. The purported incident had prompted the opposition Congress to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party government for the "worrisome health system" in the state.

