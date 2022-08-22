Video: Man slaps woman employee at MP toll booth when asked to pay tax
The two got into a heated argument when the woman tax collector at the toll booth asked the man to show his documents to prove he was a resident as claimed.
A man was booked in Madhya Pradesh for misbehaving and slapping a female toll operator after she refused to let him leave without paying tax, as seen in a video doing rounds online. The incident took place in Rajgarh on August 20. A case has been registered against the man but he is still on the run, the police said.
A video of the incident was captured on CCTV present at the Kachnariya toll plaza under the Biaora Dehat police station limits. The video shows a man having a heated argument with the collector when within moments, he slapped her. The woman subsequently started beating him up with her slippers and he kept attacking back.
Watch:
The man, identified as Rajkumar Gurjar, told the woman that he was a local and hence, was not liable to pay the toll tax. He got angry and hit her when she asked for his Aadhaar card as proof of residence to avail the exemption.
His vehicle was without a FASTag, police confirmed. FASTag is an electronic toll payment system that automatically deducts taxes from an online wallet.
“A case has been registered against the accused for the incident dated Aug 20. Soon he'll be arrested,” said Biaora police station in-charge Ramkumar Raghuvanshi.
