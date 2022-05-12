Was stressed, says cop accused of killing 6-yr-old boy who asked him for money

BHOPAL: A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a head constable for repeatedly asking him for money to buy food during the Rath Yatra in Datia, police said on Wednesday.

The policeman, Ravi Sharma, who was posted at Police Training Centre in Gwalior, was arrested on Tuesday. Sharma allegedly strangled the boy in Datia where he was sent on assignment, put his tiny lifeless body in the car’s boot and drove 70km back to Gwalior before dumping his body at an abandoned spot.

Datia superintendent of police Aman Singh Rathod said, “Sanjeev Sen, a resident of Panchsheel Nagar, filed a complaint with police that his son had gone missing after Rath Yatra. During the investigation, Gwalior police informed Datia police about the body of a boy which was recovered from Science College on May 6.”

“In the investigation, we found CCTV footage in which Ravi Sharma’s car was spotted passing the crime scene. Sharma said he was sent on duty during the Rath Yatra in Datia. He returned to Gwalior with two other police constables in his car,” the Datia SP said.

Initially, he insisted that when he opened the boot of the car, he saw the body, which must have been put by someone else and he just threw it, said the SP.

But when he was interrogated and video footage was shown to him in which the boy was seen asking him something, Sharma allegedly confessed.

“Sharma said he was stressed when the boy was asking for money for food. The boy kept repeatedly asking for money as he was hungry. Sharma took the boy near his car and killed him by strangulation. Later he put the body in the dickey,” said the officer.

Sharma has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the penal code.

