Was stressed, says cop accused of killing 6-yr-old boy who asked him for money
BHOPAL: A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a head constable for repeatedly asking him for money to buy food during the Rath Yatra in Datia, police said on Wednesday.
The policeman, Ravi Sharma, who was posted at Police Training Centre in Gwalior, was arrested on Tuesday. Sharma allegedly strangled the boy in Datia where he was sent on assignment, put his tiny lifeless body in the car’s boot and drove 70km back to Gwalior before dumping his body at an abandoned spot.
Datia superintendent of police Aman Singh Rathod said, “Sanjeev Sen, a resident of Panchsheel Nagar, filed a complaint with police that his son had gone missing after Rath Yatra. During the investigation, Gwalior police informed Datia police about the body of a boy which was recovered from Science College on May 6.”
“In the investigation, we found CCTV footage in which Ravi Sharma’s car was spotted passing the crime scene. Sharma said he was sent on duty during the Rath Yatra in Datia. He returned to Gwalior with two other police constables in his car,” the Datia SP said.
Initially, he insisted that when he opened the boot of the car, he saw the body, which must have been put by someone else and he just threw it, said the SP.
But when he was interrogated and video footage was shown to him in which the boy was seen asking him something, Sharma allegedly confessed.
“Sharma said he was stressed when the boy was asking for money for food. The boy kept repeatedly asking for money as he was hungry. Sharma took the boy near his car and killed him by strangulation. Later he put the body in the dickey,” said the officer.
Sharma has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the penal code.
Two held in immigration fraud in Chandigarh, 27 passports recovered
Police arrested two persons allegedly involved in an immigration fraud and recovered 27 passports from their possession. The accused, identified as Tajinder Singh, 31, of Mohali and Major Singh Kulkarni, 41, of Amritsar, ran a company, Universal Travels in Sector 47. They further alleged that the accused have shut down their business and fled. The accused were produced before court and sent to a two-day police remand.
Punjab govt cuts security cover of ex-CM Bhattal, Jakhar, six others
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party Punjab government has reduced the security cover of eight senior political leaders, including former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and SAD member of parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal. As many as 28 police personnel deployed with former chief minister Bhattal and 26 attached with former MLA Parminder Singh Pinky have been withdrawn, the latest order said.
'Clean drains round the year,' says Delhi task force to prevent malaria, dengue
The special task force, constituted to streamline the action plan against mosquito borne diseases, has asked drain owning agencies to speed up desilting of drains and to make the activity a yearlong exercise, unlike the present practise of desilting drains only ahead of monsoon, officials in the know of the matter said.
Adequate staffing to reduce workload my prime focus, says new PGIMER director
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, head of neurology department, Dr Vivek Lal, has taken charge as the new director of the institute. What are the key challenges facing the PGIMER? Being the only good tertiary care government hospital in north India, PGIMER records huge patient footfall. First of all, my prime focus will be to increase healthcare staff at the institute. Every step needs approvals and takes time.
Khalistan link: Police recover two pistols, laptop from Ferozepur village
Ferozepur: Police have recovered two pistols, cartridges and a laptop from a Ferozepur village following the interrogation of an aide of Punjab gangsters arrested in Karnal with explosives and ammunition on May 5. Four Punjab-based gangsters, having links with Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, were arrested after improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms and ammunition were recovered from their vehicle at a toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal last week.
