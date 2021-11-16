‘Will leave no stone unturned’: Shivraj Chouhan assures empowerment of tribals

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that his government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring empowerment for the tribal community in the state. Chouhan announced initiatives for the tribal population, including the Raja Sangram Shah Award for work in the field of tribal art and culture and a memorial for tribal warriors.

On Monday, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre launched the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in Bhopal to mark the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda.

A day before the Diwas, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed all tribal artists into Madhya Pradesh's capital.

“Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh are painted in tribal colours. Our culture, art, and dance traditions are amazing. Tribal society lives life in its joy and fun, this is the speciality of this society. You people have come on the occasion of Bhopal Janjatiya Gourav Diwas. Bhopal Janjatiya Gourav Diwas means we are warriors too,” Chouhan said while addressing an event at the MP Tribal Museum on Sunday.

Remembering the sacrifices of tribal queen Rani Kamalapati, the Madhya Pradesh government renamed the revamped Habibganj railway station in Bhopal after her. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rani Kamalapati railway station.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister also said that memorials are being set up across the state for tribal warriors.

“A memorial of Tantya Mama has been established in Khandwa district, Bhima Nayak in Barwani district. A memorial is being established in Jabalpur in the name of Raghunath Shah-Shankar Shah. Tribal Museum is coming up in Chhindwara,” Chouhan was quoted as saying in an official statement.

He also said that all arrangements were being made for tribal development blocks in Madhya Pradesh whether it is the education of children or providing ration.

Urging students from the tribal community to focus on their education, Chouhan said, “If they study and move forward, then the state government will also make arrangements to pay their fees. You read, go ahead, the government is with you at every step.”

The chief minister assured that his government will pave the way for the progress of the tribal community regarding food, shelter, healthcare and employment etc, according to the official statement.