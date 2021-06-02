Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bhopal news

Woman arrested in MP’s Rajgarh for sexual assault on 16-yr-old boy

The woman’s husband, and parents-in-law were arrested under Section 384 (punishment for extortion), and 427 (mischief causing damage) while charges were pressed against her under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act
By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 01:29 PM IST
A 35-year-old woman was arrested for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said on Tuesday. The woman’s husband, and parents-in-law were arrested under Section 384 (punishment for extortion), and 427 (mischief causing damage) while charges were pressed against her under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Rajgarh superintendent of police, Pradeep Sharma said, “The woman sexually assaulted the minor boy, who lives in the same village, twice. On May 27, her husband and in-laws came to know about it. They demanded 1 lakh from the boy’s family, threatening to implicate them in a fake case of rape if they failed to pay up. When the boy’s family refused to pay, the woman’s husband and father-in-law damaged their agricultural land by cutting down papaya trees.”

The boy then contacted Childline, Rajgarh where counsellor Manish Dangi spoke to him and also informed the police on Monday. Dangi said, “The boy was in depression after the incident but due to fear of social stigma, he didn’t share his ordeal with anyone. When the woman’s family started harassing his family, the boy gathered the courage of informing us. He is still being counselled by us.”

