Woman kills stepchildren to avenge ‘black magic’ she accused their mother of

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly poisoning her stepson and stepdaughter aged seven and 11 to death before slitting their throats in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, said police. The accused, Jyoti, allegedly killed the two to avenge the black magic she suspected their biological mother of subjecting her to.

Police superintendent Aman Singh Rathore said that Jyoti married Arvind Mahor a year ago after the father of the two separated from his first wife. “Jyoti got pregnant two months ago but suffered a miscarriage. Jyoti blamed Arvind’s first wife for performing black magic.” He added to avenge this, Jyoti poisoned the kids by mixing poison in their food. “Later, she slit the throat, wrist, and other body parts of the girl and also the private part of the boy with a vegetable knife.” During interrogation, Jyoti confessed the crime. She has been booked for murder.