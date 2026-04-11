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Woman, lover held for plotting her husband’s murder in MP

Woman, lover held for plotting her husband’s murder in MP

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 11:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhind, A 23-year-old woman allegedly conspired with her lover to get her husband killed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, days after a similar crime came to light in the state's Dhar district, police said on Saturday.

Woman, lover held for plotting her husband’s murder in MP

Accused Ruby had tried to pass off the murder, committed in an area under the jurisdiction of the Ater police station, as robbery, an official said.

The accused woman and her lover Vishal Vimal are in custody, while another accused, Rajesh Kushwah, who assisted in the murder, is absconding, Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav told reporters.

On April 8, police were informed that unidentified robbers had shot dead one Nilesh Jatav in front of his wife Ruby and their child while he was riding a motorcycle.

Ruby told the police that they were returning from village Jamna to Kharika when her bag fell on the Ridoli-Kharika road.

Yadav said she claimed that as her husband stopped the motorcycle and she went to pick up the bag, two unidentified men arrived from behind, shot her husband and fled.

He added that Rajesh Kushwah, who assisted in the crime, is still absconding and efforts were on to trace him.

In a similar recent case in Dhar district, a woman recently allegedly conspired with her lover and hired a contract killer to eliminate her husband. She also had initially tried to project the incident as robbery before confessing during questioning.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Woman, lover held for plotting her husband’s murder in MP
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Woman, lover held for plotting her husband’s murder in MP
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