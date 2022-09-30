Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Youtuber Abhiyuday Mishra aka Skylord dies in road accident in Madhya Pradesh

Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:18 PM IST

YouTuber Abhyuday Mishra aka Skylord.
ByHT News Desk

A famous YouTuber from Madhya Pradesh died in a road accident during a biking tour on Monday. Abhyuday Mishra, who ran a YouTube channel named 'Skylord', died after being severely injured in a road accident. Mishra's channel had millions of subscribers.

Abhyuday Mishra had gone on a bike tour when he was hit by a truck near Sohagpur on Narmadapuram-Pipariya State Highway at around 2pm on Sunday, reported Dainik Bhaskar. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Mishra, popularly known as 'Skylord', was also popular on Instagram where he had around 3.5 lakh followers. Skylord was known for creating gaming videos on his YouTube channel.

He had gone on a tour of Madhya Pradesh, which was reportedly sponsored by the state's tourism department. Following the accident, he was rushed to Bansal Hospital in Bhopal. An official of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board confirmed that the YouTuber had met with an accident in Sohagpur, according to Live Hindustan.

A case has been registered against the truck driver who hit 'Skylord'.

