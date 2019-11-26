Bike-borne miscreants rob FTII student on Law College road... at 3am

cities

PUNE: A woman was robbed of her bag containing cash and valuables worth Rs 9,600, by three bike-borne men in the early morning hours of Monday.

The incident happened around 3am on Monday, when the 31-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), was outside the Cafe Coffee Day coffee shop on Law College road.

The three men arrived on a motorbike, one of them brandished a blade while the other pulled her bag. The three then headed in the direction of Nal stop, according to the complainant.

The bag contained a Motoroal G-3 mobile phone worth Rs 8,000, documents and belongings worth Rs 800, and Rs 800 in cash.

The complainant is a native of Gujarat and lives in the FTII hostel.

A case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Deccan police station. Assistant police inspector CN Suryavanshi of Deccan police station is investigating the case.