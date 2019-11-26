e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Bike-borne miscreants rob FTII student on Law College road... at 3am

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: A woman was robbed of her bag containing cash and valuables worth Rs 9,600, by three bike-borne men in the early morning hours of Monday. 

 The incident happened around 3am on Monday, when the 31-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), was outside the Cafe Coffee Day coffee shop on Law College road. 

 The three men arrived on a motorbike, one of them brandished a blade while the other pulled her bag. The three then headed in the direction of Nal stop, according to the complainant. 

 The bag contained a Motoroal G-3 mobile phone worth Rs 8,000, documents and belongings worth Rs 800, and Rs 800 in cash.

 The complainant is a native of Gujarat and lives in the FTII hostel. 

A case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Deccan police station. Assistant police inspector CN Suryavanshi of Deccan police station is investigating the case. 

top news
As Fadnavis exits, decks cleared for Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra CM
As Fadnavis exits, decks cleared for Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra CM
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
‘Only one tiger in Maharashtra’: NCP workers cheer party boss Sharad Pawar
‘Only one tiger in Maharashtra’: NCP workers cheer party boss Sharad Pawar
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
HT Conversations: Can Shiv Sena, NCP & Cong provide stable government?
HT Conversations: Can Shiv Sena, NCP & Cong provide stable government?
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities