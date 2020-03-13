e-paper
Biker crushed under bus in Ludhiana, mother injured

The impact of the collision threw the bike and its riders across the road when a bus moving towards Chandigarh from Samrala Chowk ran over the biker, killing him on the spot

Mar 13, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In a freak mishap, a bus crushed a 50-year-old man to death and left his mother injured after another unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Chandigarh Road on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tarsem Singh, 50, a labourer from Bhamiya, while his mother is Surjit Kaur, 75.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the mother-son duo was going to a local court complex on a motorcycle around 8.45am. While they were commuting towards Samrala Chowk, an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind. The impact of the collision threw the bike and its riders across the road when a bus moving towards Chandigarh from Samrala Chowk ran over Tarsem, killing him on the spot.

The ASI said Tarsem was wearing a helmet, but it was damaged in the mishap. His mother was rushed to a local hospital, where she remains under treatment. Police are waiting to record her statement to register a case.

The bus driver was rounded up and the vehicle impounded. The police scanning CCTVs cameras in the area to identify the vehicle that hit the motorcycle and drove off.

