e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bird threat to aircraft: Meat shops, dumping of waste banned near IAF station in Mohali

Bird threat to aircraft: Meat shops, dumping of waste banned near IAF station in Mohali

IAF had written to the Mohali district magistrate about risk of birds’ collision with aircraft due to open dumping of garbage.

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

District magistrate Girish Dayalan has ordered a ban on meat shops within a radius of 1,000 metres from the Air Force Station.

The magistrate has also banned garbage dumping in the area to keep birds away.

The orders were issued after the Indian Air Force (IAF) had contacted the District Magistrate’s Office informing it about various food stalls having come up around the air base and waste being dumped in the open. As a result, birds continue to fly in the area, posing a risk of a collision with aircraft.

The orders, issued in exercise of his powers under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), will remain in force till November 21.

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), tehsildar and naib tehsildar concerned will ensure compliance and promulgation of the orders.

top news
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance
Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In