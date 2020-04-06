BJP, Congress fight over food distribution

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:42 IST

Mumbai

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have started a debate over distribution of food grains to poor. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded the distribution take place based on Aadhaar, instead of insisting on ration card. Congress alleged that BJP was trying to politicise the issue and create unrest. Meanwhile, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday took stock of the situation in the state during a video conference with divisional commissioners.