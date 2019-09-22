BJP MLAs meet Chinmayanand in Jail

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:28 IST

Lucknow

Two Bhartiya Janta Party(BJP) MLAs visited on Saturday the Shahjahanpur jail and allegedly met rape accused Swami Chinmayanand , who is lodged there.

According to jail sources, MLA from Daraul constituency Manvendra Singh and MLA from Tilhar Roshal Lal Verma visited the district jail at around 3 pm on September 21 and met Chinmayanand.

Swami Chinmayanand was arrested by a Special Investigation Team(SIT) on Friday on the allegation of rape of a 23-year-old law student in Shahjahanpur and is on 14-day judicial custody.

Speaking to HT over phone on Sunday, Manvendra Singh confirmed that he visited jail but declined that he met Chinmayanand inside. “I visited the jail to meet some people of my constituency who are lodged in jail. I know that Swami Chinmayanand is lodged there too. I inquired about his health from the jail officials but did not meet him,” said Singh.

The MLA said he met Tilhar MLA Roshan Lal outside the prison and both went inside the jail together.

Roshan Lal could not be reached for a comment.

Manvendra Singh is said to be closely associated with Chinamayanand. “I completed studies from Swami ji’s college and I know him personally since 1990. I am also a management committee member of the college now,” Singh said.

When asked about Chinmayanand’s arrest, Singh said, “The SIT has only done one sided investigation. The woman who accused Swami ji is herself accused of extortion and must also be arrested. She plotted this against Swamiji and yet she has not been not arrested.”

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 23:28 IST