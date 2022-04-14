BJP not sharing papers with green panel: AAP

Chairperson of the Delhi assembly’s environment committee and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Wednesday said the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) was refusing to submit documents pertaining to the garbage management system in place at the Ghazipur landfill, from where two massive fires incidents were reported on March 28 and April 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Atishi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which runs the three municipal corporations, was refusing to cooperate with the committee in order to prevent its own scams from being exposed and also to hide the fact that BJP leaders have squandered crores of rupees in the name of the landfill.

“East corporation’s failure in presenting documents pertaining to the Ghazipur landfill proves its incompetence and hints towards flagrant corruption in the system. BJP knows that if it presents these documents, its corruption will come out in the open. The environment committee has sent another notice to the EDMC, asking for details of all recycling plants, compost plants, and trommel machines within a week.” Atishi said on Wednesday.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP-led Delhi government and the AAP MLA were trying to find ways to remain in the news. “If the AAP government really wants to seek any clarification, it can seek it through the DLB or can even order an inquiry. Had there been any actual irregularity in Ghazipur, the Delhi government would have held an inquiry by now,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}