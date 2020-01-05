‘BJP trying to change secular Statute to push political agenda’

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 17:49 IST

MEERUT Senior Communist leader Subhashini Ali targeted the UP government on Sunday for widespread violence during peoples’ protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to change the secular character of the Constitution to push its political agenda. She demanded judicial inquiry into the violence and compensation for kin of victims.

Subhashini, who visited the violence-hit areas and met families of victims along with her party’s leaders, later said in an interaction with the media that violence erupted in most of the BJP-ruled states which was a matter of great concern and inquiry. She said that police opened fire on the demonstrators without following a set procedure of controlling the mob and people fell to cops’ bullets. She said, “Various videos and other evidences have surfaced which indicate misdeed of cops”.

Referring to the word ‘revenge’ used by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Communist leader asked whether he had taken this revenge.

To note, the UP CM had said recently that his government would take ‘revenge’ on those involved in the anti-CAA violence by auctioning their property to recover the losses.

Referring to the statement of SP City, Meerut, telling Muslims to go to Pakistan, Subhashini said, “The act of the senior officer was highly objectionable and unacceptable. He had taken an oath to protect the Constitution but violated it.”

“I was born in Uttar Pradesh and so far I have not seen a single person raising pro-Pakistan slogans,” she said.

“Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi believes that action should be initiated against such officers and I want to ask the state government what they have done so far in this regard,” she said.

Mentioning the statement of a senior police officer in which he claimed that the aggressive mob wanted to set 36 police recruits on fire during the violence, she said it was a very dangerous remark “because on a visit to the referred spots we found that the allegation was totally baseless.”

She claimed that a widow had given shelter to these recruits in her house and informed the police who later arrived there and took them back safely.

She also raised questions over not providing post-mortem examination reports to the next of kin of those killed in the violence and said that legally they should be provided these reports within 24 hours.

She said there were many others injured who were not coming forward because of fear and demanded that all victims should be given compensation and a judicial inquiry should be conducted to ensure justice to people.