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Boat tragedy: Mann questions lack of safety, says will speak to UP govt to curb such incidents

Boat tragedy: Mann questions lack of safety, says will speak to UP govt to curb such incidents

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 04:02 pm IST
PTI |
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Jagraon, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the boat that capsized in Vrindavan was carrying more people than its capacity without any life jackets, stressing the lack of safety measures behind the accident.

Boat tragedy: Mann questions lack of safety, says will speak to UP govt to curb such incidents

Mann also confirmed that another body was recovered from the river, taking the toll in the accident that happened on Friday to 11, while four people were still missing. Twenty-two pilgrims were safely pulled out from the Yamuna by rescue personnel in Mathura.

He said his government will talk to the UP administration so that such incidents do not take place again.

"Lakhs of people visit there. Such incidents should not take place again. We will certainly talk to them in this regard," the chief minister said.

Mann expressed grief with the families of the victims, most of whom were pilgrims from Jagraon and Dugri areas of Ludhiana district in Punjab.

"Eleven bodies have been found and four are still missing," Mann said. A team of divers were making efforts to find the missing people, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
jagraon vrindavan punjab
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