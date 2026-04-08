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Bokaro treasury fraud: Accountant held for siphoning off 4.29 crore from police salary account

Bokaro treasury fraud: Accountant held for siphoning off ₹4.29 crore from police salary account

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 05:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Bokaro, An accountant with Jharkhand Police allegedly withdrew 4.29 crore from the treasury's salary disbursement account in Bokaro district, an official said on Wednesday.

Bokaro treasury fraud: Accountant held for siphoning off 4.29 crore from police salary account

The accused, Kaushal Kumar Pandey, was arrested on Tuesday following an FIR lodged by treasury officer Gulab Chand Oraon at Bokaro Steel City police station on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha.

Bokaro SP Harvinder Singh said initially the case came to light regarding the withdrawal of 3.15 crore from the salary head of a sub-inspector.

"I directed two police sub-divisional officers to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Following this, Pandey was questioned, but he denied the allegations and said no such letter was signed and sent to the treasury."

However, after an inquiry at the drawing and disbursing officer level on the e-Kuber Bill Management System, it was found that 4.29 crore was fraudulently withdrawn 63 times over 25 months under the salary head in the name of Havildar Upendra Singh, who had retired in July 2016, the SP said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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