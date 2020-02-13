Bomb attack in Lucknow court; LBA jt secy, 3 others injured

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 20:23 IST

LUCKNOW Sensation gripped the Lucknow district and sessions court on Thursday when about 10 people attacked joint secretary of Lucknow Bar Association (LBA) Sanjeev Lodhi with crude bombs in broad daylight.

Besides Lodhi, three other lawyers were injured in the attack, police said.

The attackers, allegedly including some lawyers, hurled crude bombs on Lodhi outside his chamber and one of the bombs exploded, causing injuries to the four people, said the police.

Speaking on the incident, Lodhi blamed another lawyer for the attack. “When I was standing outside my chamber, some people attacked me. Advocate Jitu Yadav

(LBA general secretary) and his group are behind this attack,” Lodhi alleged.

The preliminary probe suggests that two groups of lawyers were at loggerheads and had a fresh dispute on Wednesday, said joint commissioner of police (JCP) Naveen Arora. He said, “A crude bomb exploded. We have recovered some pieces of the exploded bomb. Sanjeev Lodhi has given a complaint against fellow lawyers and alleged that they were carrying weapons.”

Arora said Lodhi admitted that he had a fresh dispute with a group of lawyers on Wednesday evening. “We are investigating the case from all angles,” he added. “It seems to be the fallout of a dispute between two groups -- mainly two lawyers who are office-bearers of the bar association,” he added.

The court has four gates, where door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) have been installed. “I have been told that some people are not frisked on these doors. We will review the system,” the JCP said.

LBA GEN SECY AMONG ACCUSED

On the complaint of Lodhi, police have booked Jitu Yadav (LBA general secretary), Annu Yadav, Azam, Sudhir Yadav, Ajaj, Dilip Singh and Ajay Yadav and 8-10 unidentified persons.

Additional DCP, west, Vikas Chandra Tripathi said, “The accused have been booked for rioting, attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act. We are searching for them.” He added, “We are looking into the dispute between these two groups.” Police have also recovered two live crude bombs, he said.

SCUFFLE BEFORE ATTACK

Footage from CCTV cameras installed nearly 40 metres from the attack spot shows that Lodhi was standing outside his chamber amid the morning hustle and bustle. Suddenly 8-10 people, including a few wearing black (lawyers) coats, reached outside his chamber and there was a scuffle. Amid the scuffle, someone hurled a bomb and then the attackers are seen running away from the spot.

Meanwhile, Manan Mishra, chairman, Bar Council of India (BCI) said: “I strongly condemn the incident. The culprits should be arrested soon. It’s because of such incidents that the BCI has made a demand for enactment of Advocates’ Protection Act.”