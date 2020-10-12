Booked for abetting suicide by couple, accused woman cop goes underground

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 18:58 IST

Amritsar A woman sub-inspector (SI) of the Punjab Police, who is accused of abetting the suicide of a 35-year-old jeweller and his wife, has gone underground even as she was on duty when the man had taken the extreme step on Saturday.

The jeweller, who hanged himself from a ceiling fan in a hotel room at the Batala road in Amritsar city, had left a suicide note blaming SI Sandeep Kaur for blackmailing and driving him to end his life.

In the suicide note, the jeweler claimed that he was being blackmailed and threatened by the SI, also a resident of Navan Pind and posted at the Mehta police station.

His suicide note read, “Sandeep had taken ₹17-18 lakh from me and was demanding more. She threatened to kill me through her friends if I failed to pay the money. There are screenshots of messages in my phone that will make it clear that she was pressuring me to kill Baljit Singh, her former friend. She also tried to pressure me to kill one Navdeep Sandhu and his wife. Navdeep was living with Mandeep with the promise to marry her.”

On Sunday, 33-year-old wife of the jeweller had also hanged herself.

Two separate cases under section 306 (attempting the suicide) were registered against the SI at Mohkampura and Jandiala police stations on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Mehta station house officer (SHO) Satpal Singh said Sandeep was on a duty and was sent to Chawinda Devi village for a case on Saturday when the jeweller had ended his life. “From Chawinda Devi, she didn’t report back at the police station,” he said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-headquarters) Riputapan Singh said they have been conducting raids to arrest the accused. “We have also sought a report from the Mehta SHO to know if she was on duty when the incident had taken place?” he said.

Meanwhile, a video clip of the jeweller has surfaced, which appears to have been made before he ended his life in the hotel. In the clip, the jeweller has blamed that the SI was also threatening him in the name of an SHO and a Congress MLA. He also sought help for getting justice from former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Bikram Singh Majithia by claiming himself a supporter of the SAD.

The victim’s father has alleged that the police were supporting the accused. He said they would opt for blockades if they failed to get justice. The victim’s only daughter has also demanded “strict punishment” for the accused woman cop.