'Books show us a world we..': MK Stalin on World Book Day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of World Book Day and highlighted the importance of books in one's life.

World Book Day: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File/ HT_PRINT)

Taking to his Twitter, he highlighted "Good books good friend!"

"When we start reading a book, it starts a conversation with us. Shows us a world we don't know. Enlightening! Cultivates us!" Stalin tweeted.

"That is why DMK is taking forward book exchange as a movement," he further added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has organized book fairs in every district and also revitalized libraries in order to popularize book reading.

"Books are the weapon of the knowledge revolution," he tweeted.

World Book Day is an annual event organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to promote reading, publishing, and copyright and highlight the importance of books in education and one's life.

The first World Book Day was celebrated on April 23 in 1995 and continues to be celebrated on that day.