DMK sends BJP state chief notice seeking damages for levelling graft charges

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has sent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief K Annamalai a legal notice demanding a public apology and ₹500 crores damages for levelling corruption charges against party leaders including chief minister M K Stalin. It said the damages will be deposited in the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. (PTI)

On April 14, Annamalai accused Stalin of receiving ₹200 crore in 2011 from Alstom for awarding the company a contract related to the Chennai Metro rail project.

DMK leader R S Bharathi called the allegations a joke while the Chennai Metro Rail Limited said it actually saved ₹250 crore. He sent Annamalai a 10-page legal notice on Sunday saying Stalin has not received a single paise as illegal gratification throughout his 56 years of public life.

Bharathi said the BJP has been unable to make a mark electorally in the state and was hence making attempts to defame, scandalise, and tarnish the reputation of the DMK and its leaders.

He added Annamalai’s allegations that the DMK has assets worth ₹1408.94 crore is inflated while providing their break-up. Bharathi said Annamalai must understand the difference between the assets of an individual and that of a political party.

Annamalai claimed the BJP has evidence in connection with the alleged scam in the metro project during the previous DMK government. “We will submit it to the CBI [Central Bureau of Investiation]. Until your party leader and all those involved in this scam are summoned for an explanation, I request DMK organisational secretary [Bharathi] to be patient,” Annamalai said in a statement.