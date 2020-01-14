Boy collapses near Kendriya Vidyalaya school canteen, dies

cities

New Delhi

A seven-year-old boy died after collapsing near the canteen of Kendriya Vidyalaya in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Tuesday morning, the police said. Investigators say that the boy had a heart condition that may have caused his death.

The boy lived with his parents in Rangpuri Pahari, a slum in Vasant Kunj. “His father works as a supervisor with an automobile showroom. The boy was a Class 2 student at the Kendriya Vidyalaya,” said a senior police officer.

“The child had a hole in his heart since birth. Around 11am on Tuesday, he was standing with his friends near the school canteen when he suddenly collapsed,” said the officer.

The boy was immediately rushed by school authorities to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead, said the officer.

Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (south-west district), said that there was no foul play in the death.