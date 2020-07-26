e-paper
BSEH RESULTS: Haryana govt schools’ pass percentage increases by over 25 % since 2015

On the other hand, the private schools registered only a 12% increase in its pass percentage—from 57.29% in 2015 to 69.51% in 2020, according to the figures provided by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Saturday.

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 01:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Haryana government schools’ pass percentage in Class 10 state board exams has seen a massive improvement in the last five years. From 30.32% in 2015, the pass percentage went up to 59.29%, an increase of nearly 29% this year.

The overall pass percentage in the state has risen from 42.94% in 2015 to 64.59% this year.

The figures state that the pass percentage for Class 12 in government schools has risen from 50.57% in 2015 to 79.78% this year. In private schools, it was 54.52% in 2015 to 80.97% this year. The overall pass percentage increased from 52.82% to 80.34%.

Haryana additional chief secretary (school education) Mahavir Singh said that over 12,000 students are eligible for scholarships as they scored over 80%,

which is also a new record in the state. “The government school results in Class 10 and 12 have improved a lot in the last five years. This happened due to the continuous efforts of teachers, students, officials and government policies. The government started online transfer policy, which also helps in the improvement of board results,” he added.

He further said that the Class-12 board results show that government schools have given a tough competition to private ones and their difference in pass percentage was less than 1.5%.

