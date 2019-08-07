BSF steps up vigil on Punjab border, curtails time for visiting fields across fence

cities

Aug 07, 2019

In the wake of the Centre effectively abolishing Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up vigil on the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab and has curtailed the time for allowing the farmers for visiting their fields across the barbed fence.

Farmers of 220 villages in the state’s six border districts — Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur and Fazilka — own land along the 553-km international border in Punjab. Nearly 21,000 acre agricultural land is situated across the barbed fence.

According to the farmers, they were allowed to visit their fields from 8am to 5pm daily as the paddy season is on but now time has been reduced from 2 to 3 hours.

“From Monday, the movement of BSF troops has been increased in the border areas, especially along the fence. The farmers whose land is across the barbed fence have been asked by the BSF officials to return from the fields before 2pm,” said Raghbir Singh Bhangala, president of the Punjab Border Kisan Welfare Society, who owns land across the fence in Tarn Taran district.

Society’s state vice-president Surjit Singh Bhura said, “Earlier, BSF used to open all border gates allowing the farmers to visit their fields, but now only a few gates are being opened. Even the movement of locals has also been suspended by the BSF personnel near the border.”

“As the BSF has increased security along the border, there is also a panic among the residents of border villages. I am constructing my house at Khemkaran village, but some residents asked me to stop construction as the situation between the two countries has becoming tense. People are fearing even evacuation,” Bhura further said.

After surgical strikes across the Line of Control in J&K in 2016, villagers in Punjab border belt were evacuated.

BSF deputy inspector general (DIG Amritsar sector) JS Oberoi said, “Keeping in view of the situation in J&K, we are on a high alert on the Punjab border. No farmer is being harassed. We even allow them to visit their fields till evening.”

Fervour at Attari-Wagah border

After the abrogation of the Article 370, fervour was witnessed on Monday and Tuesday among the visitors on the Indian side at the Attari joint check post (JCP) during beating the retreat ceremony. As per a BSF official, high level of enthusiasm was seen among the visitors during the ceremony. Security at the JCP has also been increased.

