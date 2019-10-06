BSP mulls action against rebels Rainee and Prinshu; they demand security

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:00 IST

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is likely to take action against rebel party MLA Mohammad Aslam Rainee and MLC Brijesh Singh Prinshu soon.

Both had participated in the 36-hour special session of the legislative assembly and legislative council held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. BSP had boycotted the session and Mayawati had directed party MLAs to assist the flood victims.

BSP state unit president Munkad Ali said a report regarding defiance of the party directive by the two lawmakers has been sent to the party chief. “The duo has indulged in indiscipline. Action will be taken against them accordingly,” he said.

The BSP has postponed its review meeting scheduled for October 10, Ali said, and added that it will be held after the UP assembly by-polls.

Undaunted by the possible action, both Rainee and Prinshu have urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to provide them security.

“The state government has given return gift to rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli seat Aditi Singh by providing her ‘Y plus’ security. He told the CM that the mining mafiosi active in Terai region and central UP have threatened me with dire consequences but no security has been provided to me yet. I will raise the issue with CM after Dussehra,” Rainee said.

Earlier the state government had provided ‘Y’ category security to rebel BSP MLAs Anil Kumar Singh and Ramveer Upadhyay. The security of rebel Samajwadi Party MLA Nitin Agarwal has also been upgraded.

Defying party directive Singh and Agarwal had cross-voted in support of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha election in March 2018. Mayawati then expelled Singh from the party.

Upadhyay was suspended from BSP on the charge of anti-party activities post Lok Sabha election. He was removed from all the posts in the party organization as well. “Upadhyay had opposed BSP candidates on Agra, Fatehpur Sikri and Aligarh seats. He had campaigned in support of BJP candidates on these seats. He did not attend the rallies organised by BSP-SP alliance in west UP for the alliance candidates,” said the BSP leader.

BSP has 18 MLAs in the legislative assembly and 8 MLCs in the council.

A BSP leader said Mayawati is camping in Delhi to finalize the candidates for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. She is also preparing a strategy for the party campaign in the two states as well as 11 assembly seats in UP on which polling will be held simultaneously. The action against rebel party MLA and MLC might be taken after the assembly by-poll,” he said.

Replying to a question, Rainee said he had not defied party policy by participating in the legislative assembly special session. He had lauded Mayawati and attacked the BJP government for ignoring the common people and development projects. I had highlighted the poor condition of the roads, activities of land grabbers and erratic power supply along with appreciating some policies of the state government,” he said.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 22:00 IST