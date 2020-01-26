e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Budding artists from Thane district wield the brush to display talent

Budding artists from Thane district wield the brush to display talent

cities Updated: Jan 26, 2020 00:57 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

The walls of Kala Bhavan, Thane, which are usually adorned with paintings or photographs by professional artists, will display paintings by young nimble-fingered artists this weekend.

Around 25 students from Class 1 to 10 from across Thane district took part in the three-day children’s art exhibition and workshops at Kala Bhavan.

The highlights of the show were two paintings — one made by six-year-old Vedang Awle and the other by a nine-year-old student. Both the paintings were sold on Saturday.

“Although the paintings are on cartoons or animals, the vision that these children have is remarkable, as is their finesse,” said Shirin Lakdawala, 42, a resident of Kopri.

Three six-year-olds, with one painting each, were the youngest artists to take part in the exhibition.

Rangotsav, an organisation spearheaded by Manisha Ogale, organised the event where students can showcase their artistic skills.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Savita Athawle, former art teacher at Bedekar Institute.

“This is a wonderful platform which makes way for future artists. Students get motivated by such exposure,” said Athawle.

The students, whose works have been displayed, were selected after an online competition, wherein participants had to send their entries.

A total of 100 paintings were selected.

The students were then given a deadline to send the original art work to the organisation, as they had to be framed for the exhibition.

“I often notice that there are a number of children with talent and potential. However, due to lack of exposure, they often go unnoticed. Hence, a platform to encourage them from an early age was created,” Ogale said.

One of the youngest participants, six-year-old Reyansh Vinod, a resident of Charai, said, “I am happy to see my painting in an art exhibition. It is equivalent to winning an award.”

top news
Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
‘Swiftly’ release political prisoners in Kashmir, US urges India
‘Swiftly’ release political prisoners in Kashmir, US urges India
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities