Burglars loot ₹50,000, woollens from factory on Humbran Road

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:56 IST

Burglars targeted a factory on the Humbran Road on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and looted ₹ 50,000 and woollens worth ₹15,000. They also tried to break open the locks of another factory, but failed.

The PAU police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police scanned CCTVs installed near the factory. A masked man has been captured in the CCTVs breaking open the locks.

Nitesh Jain, owner of Vijay Ratan Enterprises, said he came to know about the burglary on Tuesday morning, when workers informed him about broken locks.

He said he rushed to the factory and was shocked to see his office ransacked. He said he found burglars had taken away ₹50,000 from the cash drawer and woollens worth ₹15,000.

The burglars had also tried in vain to break open the locks of a nearby factory, MSN Clothing.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO at the PAU police station, said a case had been registered and a hunt launched to arrest the accused.