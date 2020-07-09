Car driver fires in air after vendors open attack in Phase 7

cities

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:46 IST

Two roadside vendors were arrested for allegedly pelting a car with stones at the Phase 7/8 lightpoint in Mohali on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The car driver, Arun Chaudhary, told the police that he was forced to fire in air in self-defence.

The two accused have been identified as Sunil and Kaka, both migrants.

Mataur station house officer Rajeev Kumar said that Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 71, was returning home from Phase 8 when the incident took place. Two groups of vendors were having a brawl and when the complainant’s car reached the spot, they thought it was sent by their rivals, and started hurling stones. This prompted Chaudhary to open fire in the air following which they fled the spot.

Chaudhary, who suffered minor injuries in the attack, was sent to the Phase 6 civil hospital for treatment.

Police have recovered two cartridges from the spot.

A case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful retrain), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station.